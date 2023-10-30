Principal in Orem who walked away from CBS' 'Survivor' recounts why walked off Season 45

United States Headlines Read more: KUTV2News »

When Does Yellowstone Season 2 Air on CBS?Yellowstone Season 2 debuts Sunday, October 29th on CBS. Read more ⮕

BYU senior works to create Orem memorial park after discovering infant pioneer gravesAn empty lot recently caught the attention of a group of women when they discovered it was the final resting place of two pioneer-era infant baby boys. Read more ⮕

The Bear Season 3 Already Has The Perfect Way To Rival Season 2's Christmas EpisodeIt'll be nearly impossible for The Bear season 3 to top season 2's Christmas episode, but the show has already planted the perfect follow-up. Read more ⮕

'Yellowstone' Season 1 Recap: Everything to Remember Before Season 2With Yellowstone Season 2 soon premiering on CBS, it's time to look back at Season 1 and where the Duttons have been. Read more ⮕

Stranger Things Season 5 Is Officially Ending Jonathan Byers' Biggest Season 4 FailureJonathan Byers was let down by limited screen time in Stranger Things season 4, but season 5 promises to make up for that with a bigger role. Read more ⮕

The Best Fashion Instagrams of the Week: Olivia Rodrigo, Timothée Chalamet, Reneé Rapp, and MoreThe stars dressed for the season—Scorpio season, that is. Read more ⮕