Principal apologizes for punishing teen over dancing at private party

Kaylee Timonet, right, and her mother Rachel talk with a reporter about the principal at her public school punishing her for the way she danced at a private party. (WVLA)Kaylee Timonet didn’t suspect anything last week when the principal summoned her. The 17-year-old senior is the student body president of her public high school in Walker, La., and met with him frequently.

Three days later, St. Pierre called Kaylee to his office at the start of the school day, she said in her TikTok. When she arrived, St. Pierre reportedly told her he was stripping her of her title as student government president and rescinding his support to help her win college scholarships. St.

"That is not for anybody to do other than my family," she said, according to Unfiltered. " … It's a public school, not a private school. He has no right to discuss any sort of religion with my child."she had been flooded with calls about St. Pierre disciplining Timonet, which she called "harsh and unfair.

