Princess of Wales Makes First Public Appearance Since Chemotherapy

LONDON (AP) – Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties. Kate and her husband, Prince William, were seen Sunday attending church with King Charles III and Queen Camilla near their royal Balmoral estate in Scotland. Kate, 42, announced on Sept. 9 that she had completed treatment six months after revealing she had an undisclosed type of cancer.

Her announcement came six weeks after Buckingham Palace announced that the king was being treated for cancer. In a video announcing her progress, she said the path to full recovery would be long and she would take it day by day. She said she would undertake some limited engagements through the end of the year. While she stepped away from most public duties during her treatment, Kate made two appearances earlier this year. First, during the king´s birthday parade in June, known as Trooping the Colour, and most recently during the men’s final at Wimbledon in July, where she received a standing ovation

