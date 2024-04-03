Princess Kate Middleton to Celebrate Son's Birthday Amid Cancer Treatment

Even through cancer treatment, Princess Kate Middleton’s children remain her top priority. The Princess of Wales, 42, is expected to ensure that her son Louis’ 6th birthday is celebrated as normal when the big day hits on April 23. Kate and husband, Prince William, have made it a point to promote a sense of normalcy around their children, and that means continuing to celebrate important milestones. Birthdays are right up Kate’s alley, as she has been open in the past about her love for baking.

Talking about her kids’ birthdays in 2022, she told Hello magazine's Mary Berry, 'I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.' She’ll have plenty of opportunities to indulge that love in the near future. Princess Charlotte’s 9th birthday falls a couple weeks later on May 2, with Prince George, 10, following on July 2

