Princess Kate Makes First Public Appearance Since Completing Cancer Treatment

LONDON — Princess Kate has made her first public appearance since announcing that she had completed chemotherapy and would be returning to some public duties. Joined by her husband, Prince William, she was seen attending a Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, a church near the family's royal Balmoral estate in Scotland.

On September 17, an entry reads: “The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle.” The Royal Foundation is the main philanthropic vehicle for William and Kate, supporting community groups that work on early years education, homelessness and conservation projects. No pictures or details of the meeting were released by the palace.

