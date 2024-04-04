Princess Beatrice to feature in movie about Prince Andrew's involvement with Epstein

The upcoming movie about Prince Andrew 's involvement with Jeffrey Epstein will feature a surprise character - his daughter Princess Beatrice . The film will explore Andrew's decision to take part in the interview that ultimately ended his royal career.

Beatrice's role in setting up and monitoring the interview will be made more public, causing her to feel annoyed and upset. The movie will shed light on Andrew's association with Epstein and will have a negative impact on his entire family.

Prince Andrew Princess Beatrice Movie Epstein Interview Scandal

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



marieclaire / 🏆 102. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How Kate Middleton Is Talking to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis About Cancer TreatmentKate Middleton shared how she is talking to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis about undergoing cancer treatment in a new personal video message on Friday.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Prince William’s spotlight stolen by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle during Princess Diana tributeMeghan Markle and Prince Harry overshadowed Prince William's appearance at a Diana Legacy Awards event with the announcement of the Duchess of Sussex's newest business venture.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Meghan Markle Praises Prince Harry as a 'Hands-on' Dad to Prince Archie and Princess LilibetMeghan Markle opened up about just how supportive Prince Harry is as a father.

Source: people - 🏆 712. / 51 Read more »

Princess Beatrice May Become Working Royal in Kate Middleton’s AbsencePrincess Beatrice could be given so-called ‘working royal’ duties for impressing King Charles and Prince William as Kate Middleton recovers from surgery

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Princess Beatrice’s Husband Reacts to Kate Middleton Mother's Day PicEdoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is married to Princess Beatrice, subtly shared his support for cousin-in-law Princess Kate Middleton’s surgery recovery

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi's Ex Details Coparenting With Princess BeatriceEdoardo Mapelli-Mozzi ex-fiance Dara Huang details her ‘easy’ coparenting relationship with Princess Beatrice

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »