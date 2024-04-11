Prince William Returns to Social Media to Honor Athlete After Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Prince William returned to social media for the first time since Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis in order to honor an accomplished English athlete. William's message marks the first post on the Prince and Princes of Wales' joint Instagram account since Kate's video updating the world three and a half weeks prior.

In the video, the 42-year-old shared she'd been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January, and that 'This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family,' Kate—who shares her update garnered much speculation as to her wellbeing—noted that her children were part of the reason the Palace abstained from updating the public in the months following her diagnosis. Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids skipped out on Easter church service with the rest of the royal family this year. 'It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,' she explained. 'But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.' 'Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too,' she noted. 'As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

