Prince William Fans Clap Back at Prince Harry's Swipe About Love

Prince William and Kate Middleton's fans used the couple's body language in clips to clap back at comments Prince Harry made about royal marriages.The Duke of Sussex told his Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, released in December, how 'so many people in the family, especially obviously the men' marry 'someone who would fit the mold' rather than following 'your heart.

'And a third said: 'You can absolutely tell they're in love because its the little gestures not the big ones that show how they feel about each other.'Harry said in the Netflix documentary: 'I think for so many people in the family, especially obviously the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to somebody who you perhaps are destined to be with.'The difference between making decisions with your head, or your heart.

United States Headlines Read more: Newsweek »

Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Major Parenting Fear Is New Territory for the Royal FamilyWhile privacy has never been the name of the royal game, this new generation is sending hurdles to the royal family, and they have to think fast. Okay, that may be a bit dramatic, but all of parenting is a balancing act, even when you’re royals like Prince William and Kate Middleton. Read more ⮕

Prince William & Kate Middleton’s Country Home Might Be HauntedWe love a good ghost story, especially with Halloween just around the corner. But even we have to admit, this one kind of came out of nowhere. Prince William and Kate Middleton's country home Anmer Hall is haunted, apparently. And you'll want to read on to learn what William's reaction was when he found out. Read more ⮕

Is Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Country House Haunted?According to one historian, the royal couple could be sharing their home with an uninvited guest this Halloween. Read more ⮕

Prince William Flying to Singapore to Join Cate Blanchet, Hannah Waddingham for Celebrity Studded Earthshot PrizeSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers. Read more ⮕

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's different views on money is 'pulling them apart': sourceThe royal couple have undertaken several business opportunities including a deal with Spotify and a contract with Netflix. Read more ⮕

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Family Guy Spoof Sparks Cheeky Reply from Del TacoMeghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were shouted out on Family Guy — inspiring a cheeky reply from Del Taco about a breakout line Read more ⮕