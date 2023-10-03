Prince William ‘does not know’ why Prince Harry is demanding apology from royals: expert

Ex-Trump accountant who testified that ex-prez lost $1B in 2 years back on the stand in NYC fraud trialKate Middleton is still ‘hurt’ and ‘insulted’ by royal rift with Harry and Meghan: expertSince quitting royal life in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had little to no contact with the Duke of Sussex’s side of the family.

Kate Middleton is still ‘hurt’ and ‘insulted’ by royal rift with Harry and Meghan: expert Since quitting royal life in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had little to no contact with the Duke of Sussex’s side of the family.

“There’s a bit in the memoir where Prince Harry says, William was asking, ‘What is it? What is the problem?'” Russell The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court,

Read more:

nypost »

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Reportedly ‘Reconnecting’ With William & Kate’s ConfidantesWell, this is unexpected.

Prince William's US charm offensive has only just begunLegal filings suggest that William is looking to expand his working output in the U.S. after two high-profile visits in the past 12 months.

Prince William's stand on racism 'too late' after Meghan MarklePrince William and Kate Middleton never marked Black History Month while Meghan Markle was at the palace, a royal expert told Newsweek.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Visit Wales to Celebrate Windrush Anniversary and Black History MonthKate Middleton and Prince William, the Prince and Princess of Wales, have stepped out in Wales to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Windrush Generation and the kickoff of Black History Month in the U.K. — all about their important outing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry show subtle PDA in behind-the-scenes pics from Invictus GamesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also spotted holding hands and lovingly whispering into each other’s ears throughout the annual games last month.

Ex-Trump accountant who testified that ex-prez lost $1B in 2 years back on the stand in NYC fraud trial

Why Kate Middleton is skipping Prince William’s trip to Singapore

‘Prince and Princess of LA’ Harry, Meghan have ‘more to come’ on royal family feud: King’s ex-butler

Kate Middleton is still ‘hurt’ and ‘insulted’ by royal rift with Harry and Meghan: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were done with royals after this photo snub

Prince William “does not know” why his estranged younger brother Prince Harry is seeking out an apology from the royal family, according to a royal expert.

Since quitting royal life in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had little to no contact with the Duke of Sussex’s side of the family.

Not only that, but Harry sensationally demanded an apology from senior members of the Firm despite airing out his family’s dirty laundry in a series of high-profile projects.

But according to royal historian Gareth Russell, Harry’s brother, the Prince of Wales, doesn’t understand why anyone should be apologizing to the exiled couple.

“There’s a bit in the memoir where Prince Harry says, William was asking, ‘What is it? What is the problem?'” Russell

“And Prince Harry said to himself, ‘How could he not know?’ So I think maybe there’s a lot of things that Prince Harry is carrying around.”Prince William “does not know” why his estranged younger brother Prince Harry is seeking out an apology from the royal family, according to a royal expert.Since quitting royal life in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had little to no contact with the Duke of Sussex’s side of the family.“But it’s possible that even Prince William isn’t 100 percent sure what all of them saw, according to Prince Harry,” he added.

The Sussexes haven’t been on the best terms with the royal family following a string of media appearances., shared more details about why the couple decided to take a step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court,

” continued, “In ‘Spare,’ he spent so much time complaining about who got the better room at Balmoral. Plus, for it to be released in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis was an interesting move.The Sussexes aired out the royal family’s dirty laundry in a series of high-profile projects, including a sit-down interview with Oprah.“As the title of the memoir suggests, Prince Harry has always felt like a spare, so basically it’s just the luck of the family tree there,” Russell added.

He continued, “He makes quite cryptic comments like ‘They know what they did’. Which, given that he’s prepared to specify in detail everything else is strange.

“So I don’t think anyone’s 100% sure what it is. Even according to Prince Harry himself, Prince William doesn’t know what it is.”Since leaving for California in 2020, Harry has only been back in the UK a few times, including for his

“You know what you did, and I now know why you did it. And you’ve been caught out, so just come clean,” he said at the time.

Harry, who claimed his family is treating him as if he is “delusional and paranoid,” did not clarify what exactly he wants his family to apologize to Meghan for.

The father-of-two insisted that “if people had listened” to him sooner, the rift between the Duchess of Sussex with the rest of the royal family

Mugshot revealed after man charged with kidnapping 9-year-old girl found in cabinet inside his camper

NYC college student sentenced to year in Dubai prison after touching airport security guard's arm

Here's why you should order groceries with FreshDirect: Fall offerings

The 6 best infrared sauna blankets of 2023, plus benefits and expert tips

40 hot and popular holiday toys to shop for in 2023, per trend experts — from"Barbie" to Bluey

Matthew McConaughey defends ‘funny’ mom calling wife Camila Alves the wrong name

Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna, gives Taylor Swift her seal of approval

‘American Pie’ Star Tara Reid’s ‘Special Forces’ Experience Gets Even Harder As She’s Called An “Unadulterated Bag Of Crap”Prince William"does not know" why his estranged younger brother Prince Harry is seeking out an apology from the royal family, according to a royal expert.Since quitting royal life in 2020, Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have had little to no contact with the Duke of Sussex's side of the family.The Sussexes aired out the royal family's dirty laundry in a series of high-profile projects, including a sit-down interview with Oprah.