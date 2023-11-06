Prince William arrives in Singapore for Earthshot Prize awards ceremony

Kensington Palace has chosen Singapore as the host for this year's Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. Singapore's role as a hub for innovation in Southeast Asia makes it the ideal location to support environmental innovators in the battle against climate change. Prince William, who arrived in Singapore, expressed his excitement to be back in the country and praised its bold vision for environmental innovation.

The prince was warmly welcomed by the crowd at Changi Airport, where he admired the world's largest indoor waterfall and a tree planted in his honor

