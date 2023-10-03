Prince Harry wants his old life back, Meghan Markle left ‘frustrated’: expert

Meghan Markle is “frustrated” that Prince Harry wants to move back to the UK to “get his old life back,” a Hollywood expert has claimed.“Meghan is frustrated that Harry wants his old life back,” Boardman continued.“People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention,” he added.

“People are eager to witness a transformed Harry, rather than a return to his previous partying lifestyle, which could lead to undesirable media attention,” he added.Boardman, who believes that Harry continuously wants to return to home soil because of his “strong relationships with childhood friends,” thinks the exiled prince will have a hard time convincing his wife that “he needs a bit of a boys’ weekend in London meeting up with some old Eton buddies.”

“Ultimately, he would 100% love a London base and he’d love it to be on royal grounds, even if it was in Windsor or one of the apartments in Buckingham Palace. But it’s not going to happen.” 9-year-old girl abducted from NY park was found safe inside cabinet of suspect's camper

“Meghan loves Harry, but she wants to bring out the better side in him. And she’s quite clear on the roles that they should take together and they are trying to work better together on projects.”

“He’s young at heart but he’s got someone to keep him in check and remind him who he is and what he’s supposed to be doing,” he said.

“Ultimately, he would 100% love a London base and he’d love it to be on royal grounds, even if it was in Windsor or one of the apartments in Buckingham Palace. But it’s not going to happen.”

“London is where all of Harry’s real friends are. Everyone they know in Hollywood, they aren’t his friends,” he went on, adding that “ultimately, Meghan wants Harry to be by her side to support her, to look after the kids and to get his life back on track. And anything going backwards is going to take away from that.”

The Sussexes have conflicting views of what their future should look like, as Harry "longs" to see his estranged pals in London, an expert has claimed. Meghan Markle is "frustrated" that Prince Harry wants to move back to the UK to "get his old life back," a Hollywood expert has claimed. Markle is reportedly "frustrated" that Harry "longs" to return to home soil.