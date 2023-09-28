Prince Harry: I need ‘electricshock therapy’ to forget Meghan’s ‘Suits’ sex scenes

The former actress starred as paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA network legal drama from 2011 until 2018. In the chapter, the Invictus Games founder described his shock over seeing Markle act in a few intimate NSFW scenes. He also noted how he desired to visit the “Suits” set in Toronto to watch her act as her character, paralegal Rachel Zane.
But after searching up the sexy scenes, he decided against jet-setting off to Canada. “I’d made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online,” he penned in his book. Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle got hot and heavy in an episode of “Suits.”“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room… It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn’t need to see such things live,” Harry sighed.
The pair played lovers Mike Ross and Rachel Zane on the USA network legal drama.