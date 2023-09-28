Prince Harry: I need ‘electricshock therapy’ to forget Meghan’s ‘Suits’ sex scenes

The former actress starred as paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA network legal drama from 2011 until 2018. In the chapter, the Invictus Games founder described his shock over seeing Markle act in a few intimate NSFW scenes. He also noted how he desired to visit the “Suits” set in Toronto to watch her act as her character, paralegal Rachel Zane.

But after searching up the sexy scenes, he decided against jet-setting off to Canada. “I’d made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online,” he penned in his book. Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle got hot and heavy in an episode of “Suits.”“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room… It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn’t need to see such things live,” Harry sighed.

Read more:

nypost »

Kelly Osbourne doubles down on ‘whining’ Prince Harry criticism: He and Meghan Markle took ‘victim road’The “Osbournes” alum blasted the Duke of Sussex in an explosive rant in June, referring to Harry as a “f–king t–t” who acts like “woe is me.”

Prince Harry has a major security headacheKing Charles III's 'robust' response to Prince Harry demonstrates the challenges the Duke of Sussex now faces on U.K. soil.

Kelly Osbourne blasts 'whinger' Prince HarryThree months after first launching a tirade about him, Kelly Osbourne has blasted 'whinger' Prince Harry for portraying himself as a 'victim'.

Sharon Osbourne slams ‘disingenuous’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry — againSharon Osbourne still doesn’t get the hype over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Kate Middleton Has Reportedly Done a Total 180 on Her Feelings Toward Meghan Markle & Prince HarryThe royal totally changed her mind!

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted by Kelly Osbourne for ‘whining’ and taking ‘victim road’English television personality Kelly Osbourne doubled down on her remarks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and said they are taking the 'victim road' after leaving royal family.

has resurfaced.

In the chapter, the Invictus Games founder described his shock over seeing Markle act in a few intimate NSFW scenes.

He also noted how he desired to visit the “Suits” set in Toronto to watch her act as her character, paralegal Rachel Zane.

But after searching up the sexy scenes, he decided against jet-setting off to Canada.

“I’d made the mistake of googling and watching some of her love scenes online,” he penned in his book.

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle got hot and heavy in an episode of “Suits.”“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room… It would take electric shock therapy to get those images out of my head. I didn’t need to see such things live,” Harry sighed.

The pair played lovers Mike Ross and Rachel Zane on the USA network legal drama.