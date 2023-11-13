Prince Charles's Emotional Yearning for Queen's Attention

In “Persona Non Grata,” a 49-year-old Prince Charles waits in a double-breasted suit for the queen’s handlers to grant him entry for a private conversation. Charles attempts to pull on her dusty heartstrings—telling her that the best moments of his childhood were when he was presented to her by his nannies—but she is too busy doting on her beloved corgi to process Charles’s emotional yearning.

“Now, was there anything else?” the queen says witheringly, bringing a swift halt to the mother-son fireside. “I think this could really use my attention.” In real life, too, Diana repeatedly demonstrated her maternal warmth in moments captured in conversation (“I live for my sons. I would be lost without them,” she’s quoted as saying) and on camera—letting William and Harry bury her in sand on the beach; delightedly yelping on Disney World rides with her sons and their security detail; and, in something that sounds trivial but speaks volumes for a royal, just lovingly touching her childre

United States Headlines Read more: VANİTYFAİR »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: King Charles visibly emotional over Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip statue unveilingKing Charles III appeared visibly emotional as statues of his late parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip were unveiled during a Remembrance Day weekend ceremony.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

PAGESİX: Prince Harry Refuses to Watch New Season of "The Crown" Due to Sensitive Scenes of Princess Diana's DeathPrince Harry refuses to watch the new season of "The Crown," which features the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana . The final season portrays the last days of Diana and her romance with film producer Dodi Fayed, leading up to their deaths in a car crash in Paris. The show also includes Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth. Harry's reaction to the news of his mother's death is depicted, with Prince William witnessing the scene.

Source: PageSix | Read more »

FOX10PHOENİX: King Charles III and Queen Camilla's First Balcony AppearanceKing Charles III and Queen Camilla were joined by members of the Royal Family in their first balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace following the coronation. Their appearance included a flypast by the iconic Red Arrows. The king will mark his 75th birthday on Tuesday by busily highlighting causes close to his heart.

Source: FOX10Phoenix | Read more »

FOXNEWS: King Charles’ 75th birthday: Royals ‘relieved’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not attending celebration: expertPrince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling to the United Kingdom for his father's 75th birthday party, although King Charles would love to make amends with his youngest son.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: King Charles at 75: monarch remains ‘one of most eccentric sovereigns’: bookKing Charles III, father of Prince William and Prince Harry, became Britain's new monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »

FOXNEWS: King Charles III Celebrates 75th Birthday with Tea Dance at HighgroveKing Charles III, father of Prince William and Prince Harry, became Britain's new monarch when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Sept. 8 at age 96.

Source: FoxNews | Read more »