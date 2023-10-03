Prince Andrew ‘granted permission to stay at Royal Lodge indefinitely’: report

The duke’s home was previously designated for William, 41, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have currently been residing atThe family moved into the cottage in the summer of 2022 from their former home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have currently been residing atThe family moved into the cottage in the summer of 2022 from their former home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Read more:

nypost »

Prince Andrew Has Won the Battle for Royal LodgeThe king’s efforts to evict his brother have foundered, leaving the disgraced prince sitting pretty in a life of royal privilege.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘reconnecting’ with royal couple to end rift: report“Meghan and Harry have reconnected with Sophie and Edward, and this renewed connection may serve as their gateway back into the royal household.”

Prince William ‘does not know’ why Prince Harry is demanding apology from royals: expertSince shutting the door on royal life in 2020, the Sussexes have had little to no contact with Harry’s side of the family.

Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells bring the funny talking 'Gutenberg'After breaking out in 'The Book of Mormon' over a decade ago, Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad crack each other talking about their big Broadway reunion in 'Gutenberg.'

Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Reunited During Paris Fashion Week, And Everyone Loves This DuoFlorence Pugh and Andrew Garfield arriving in complementary pink outfits at Valentino's show during Paris Fashion Week is groundbreaking, TBH.

The duke’s home was previously designated for William, 41, his wife, Kate Middleton, and their three kids, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have currently been residing atThe family moved into the cottage in the summer of 2022 from their former home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The bungalow is reportedly too “cramped” for the fivesome, a source told