Prime Video Developing Legally Blonde TV Spin-Off, Reese Witherspoon to Executive Produce

Having already taken the worlds of film and theater by storm, Elle Woods—or her closest 2020s equivalent—is now set to hit TV. Variety reports that Prime Video has begun development on a TV spin-off of beloved 2001 legal comedy Legally Blonde . Elle herself, Reese Witherspoon , is set to executive produce the series, working with Gossip Girl creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage , who’ll also write the show.

The big question here, of course, is whether Witherspoon will show up in the series proper, or whether she’ll be content to just sort of hover over the whole thing benevolently, in a strictly producing capacity, like some sort of neon pink angel (with an executive producer credit). Schwartz and Savage will be down in the trenches, though; the duo are fresh off making just a metric ton of new TV lately, having most recently released 2023 mystery series City On Fire on Apple TV

