Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Popularity Hits All-Time Low

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s popularity among the public has collapsed to its lowest level since being installed in Downing Street last year, with a staggering 70 per cent of voters disapproving of his performance. A poll conducted by YouGov has found that Rishi Sunak only has 21 per cent favourability, compared to 70 per cent who have an unfavourable view of the prime minister. Sunak’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since becoming PM.

The government's failure to implement its flagship plan of removing illegal migrants to Rwanda has contributed to the decline in Sunak's popularity





BreitbartNews » / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Home Secretary Accuses PM of Bias in Handling Anti-Israel ProtestsFormer Home Secretary Suella Braverman accuses Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of bias in the way British police officials handled anti-Israel protests.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

UK Supreme Court Rules Against Government's Asylum Seeker SchemeUK's top court ruled the Rwanda plan, under which Britain intended to send thousands of asylum seekers who arrived on its shores without permission to the East African country in a bid to deter migrants crossing the Channel from Europe, unlawful

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

UK Supreme Court Rules Against Deportation Plan to RwandaBritain's plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda has been ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's migration policy and potentially causing a revolt within his Conservative party.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

British Inflation Cools More Than Expected, Boosting Rate Cut ExpectationsBritish inflation cooled more than expected in October as household energy prices dropped from a year ago and there was also a wider softening of price pressures, offering relief to the Bank of England and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Annual consumer price inflation plunged to a lower-than-expected 4.6% from 6.7% in September, official data showed. The increase was the smallest in two years and prompted investors to increase their bets on BoE rate cuts next year.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

UK's plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda ruled unlawful by Supreme CourtThe UK’s controversial plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda was ruled unlawful by the Supreme Court Wednesday, dealing a potentially fatal blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s flagship migration policy and sparking a furious revolt from the right wing of British politics.

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

Amazon Prime Video Cancels Three Popular Shows, Leaving Fans DevastatedAmazon Prime Video has announced the cancellation of three popular shows, leaving fans devastated. The shows include The Horror of Dolores Roach, With Love, and Harlan Coben's Shelter.

Source: DailyMail - 🏆 86. / 68 Read more »