Pride tape makers disappointed with NHL's ban - ESPN

The makers of Pride Tape are"extremely disappointed" by the NHL's decision to ban players from using the rainbow-colored stick tape in support of the LGBTQ+ community this season.
The NHL announced in June that teams were no longer allowed to wear"specialty" jerseys during warmups, practices or games. The unilateral ban followed a season in which several players refused to take part in warmups when their teams wore Pride night jerseys. Defenseman, was the first player to opt out in January, citing his Russian Orthodox religion.
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league's new policy has been"terribly misunderstood and mis-portrayed" and that the NHL still encourages"specialty nights where groups all different types are honored and consciousness is raised." The NHL also donates funds to groups involved in their specialty nights. headtopics.com
"Anything around the game, anything off the ice. Our teams and our players are continuously encouraged to give back to the communities and get involved in the causes that they find important," he continued."But what I think we did is we took the distraction away. And so now the concentration can be on the causes that we want to highlight.
An NHL spokesperson told ESPN that Pride tape had been allowed for years as an exception to its stick tape restrictions, that would otherwise allow players to use only black or white tape. The league said the current ban on Pride tape was to prevent teams and players from using it as an"end around" to violate the new uniform policy. headtopics.com
Like the game-worn theme night jerseys, NHL players' sticks wrapped with Pride Tape were auctioned off by teams to raise money for charity. Depending on the player, a game-worn autographed jersey could fetch well over $1,500. An autographed Pride tape stick from a player could range anywhere from $600-$1,000.