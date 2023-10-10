Pride tape makers disappointed with NHL's ban - ESPN

The makers of Pride Tape are"extremely disappointed" by the NHL's decision to ban players from using the rainbow-colored stick tape in support of the LGBTQ+ community this season.

The NHL announced in June that teams were no longer allowed to wear"specialty" jerseys during warmups, practices or games. The unilateral ban followed a season in which several players refused to take part in warmups when their teams wore Pride night jerseys. Defenseman, was the first player to opt out in January, citing his Russian Orthodox religion.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said the league's new policy has been"terribly misunderstood and mis-portrayed" and that the NHL still encourages"specialty nights where groups all different types are honored and consciousness is raised." The NHL also donates funds to groups involved in their specialty nights. headtopics.com

"Anything around the game, anything off the ice. Our teams and our players are continuously encouraged to give back to the communities and get involved in the causes that they find important," he continued."But what I think we did is we took the distraction away. And so now the concentration can be on the causes that we want to highlight.

An NHL spokesperson told ESPN that Pride tape had been allowed for years as an exception to its stick tape restrictions, that would otherwise allow players to use only black or white tape. The league said the current ban on Pride tape was to prevent teams and players from using it as an"end around" to violate the new uniform policy. headtopics.com

Like the game-worn theme night jerseys, NHL players' sticks wrapped with Pride Tape were auctioned off by teams to raise money for charity. Depending on the player, a game-worn autographed jersey could fetch well over $1,500. An autographed Pride tape stick from a player could range anywhere from $600-$1,000.

Read more:

espn »

NHL bans players' use of Pride Tape after already eliminating themed warmup jerseysPride Tape media relations representative Jeff McLean confirmed to The Post the league will not use the company’s product this season.

NHL's updated theme night guidance for teams includes Pride Tape banNHL teams have received updated guidance from the league clarifying rules for player participation during theme night celebrations for the 2023-24 season, which begins Tuesday night.

NHL's updated theme night guidance for teams includes Pride Tape banNHL teams have received updated guidance from the league clarifying rules for player participation during theme night celebrations for the 2023-24 season, which begins Tuesday night.

How to watch NHL opening night: Matchups, preview and stats - ESPNGet ready for the tripleheader with broadcast details, insights from ESPN Stats & Information and more.

2023-24 NHL picks: Stanley Cup, division winners, awards - ESPNCan the Golden Knights repeat? Who are the favorites for the Hart, Calder, Vezina, Norris and other major trophies? Here are our predictions.

NHL season preview: Power Rankings, predictions, X factors - ESPNWill Vegas win it all again? Which are the top teams in the East? Get all of the key intel you need on every club.