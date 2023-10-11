Price analysis 10/11: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, SOL, ADA, DOGE, TON, DOT, MATIC

Bitcoin and select major altcoins are under pressure as the September Producer Price Index report shows wholesale inflation surged to 0.5%, exceeding the markets' expectation.versus expectations for a 0.3% increase. This shows that the inflation pressures are unlikely to ease in a hurry for the United States economy.

Several analysts are bullish about the long-term but the near-term remains uncertain due to various headwinds. Could Bitcoin and altcoins stage a recovery or will they continue moving lower? Let’s analyze the charts of the top 10 cryptocurrencies to find out.After finding support at the 20-day exponential moving average ($27,227) for the past two days, Bitcoin broke below the level on Oct. 11.

The flattish 20-day EMA and the relative strength index (RSI) just below the midpoint suggest a possible range-bound action in the near term.) has been finding buyers near the $1,531 support for the past two days, which is a positive sign. This suggests that the price will continue to swing between $1,531 and $1,746 for some more time. headtopics.com

The next trending move is likely to begin on a break below $203 or on a rally above $220. If the $203 support gives way, the BNB/USDT pair may crash to $183. On the contrary, a rise above $220 could open the doors for a potential rally to $235 and thereafter to $250.Buyers could not build upon the breakout above the symmetrical triangle and overcome the barrier at $0.56.

If bulls fail to start a strong rebound off the 20-day EMA soon, the bears will be strengthened. They will then try to tug the price to the 50-day SMA ($20.44). If this level gives way, the next stop may be $18.50 and later $17.33.The ADA/USDT pair could retest $0.24, which is an important support to keep an eye on. headtopics.com

If they fail to do that, the bears will continue to put pressure on the $0.055 support. If this level cracks, the DOGE/USDT pair could retest the pivotal support near $0.05. This level is again expected to attract solid buying by the bulls.

