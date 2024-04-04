Preview of Minnesota Twins vs Cleveland Guardians Matchup

A bet of $100 would win $233 total if the Guardians win and a bet of $157 would win $257 total if the Twins win. Jax threw a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's win at Milwaukee while Steven Okert pitched a scoreless ninth inning. Okert would have been in line for a save had the Twins not scored in the top of the ninth inning. 'At that point in the game, Okert with the experience was probably the answer,' manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Okert threw a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's win at Milwaukee with a walk and three strikeouts. He would have been in line for a save had the Twins not scored in the top of the ninth inning

Minnesota Twins Cleveland Guardians Matchup Odds Over/Under Game Spread Betting Lines Recent Trends Watch Livestream

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXSports / 🏆 280. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Identical Twins Married To Identical Twins: Our Babies Are SiblingsRachel Paula Abrahamson is a lifestyle reporter who writes for the parenting, health and shop verticals. Her bylines have appeared in The New York Times, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and elsewhere. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband and their two daughters. Follow her on Instagram.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers Line MovementMinnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Watch Free on 43: How to find Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves on WUABTonight's the night! The Cleveland Cavaliers are making a welcomed return to broadcast partner WUAB Channel 43.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch not feeling well, sits out Minnesota's visit to ClevelandMinnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch sat out Friday’s game against the Cavaliers because he’s not feeling well.

Source: cleveland19news - 🏆 70. / 68 Read more »

Guardians vs Twins Prediction, Picks, and Odds: Lopez Misfires in Home OpenerMLB picks, predictions, and odds for Cleveland Guardians at Minnesota Twins on April 4. MLB predictions and free picks for Guardians-Twins.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

NBA Timberwolves vs Cavaliers Box ScoreMinnesota Timberwolves vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game box score for Mar 08, 2024.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »