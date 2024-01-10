Pressure mounts on Boeing after blown-out panel incident

The recent incident involving a blown-out panel on an Alaska Airlines plane is putting pressure on Boeing and its subcontractor. Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blowout and are focusing on the installation of the bolts used to secure the panel.





Alaska Airlines Jetliner Suffers Blowout, Prompting Grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max JetsFederal officials order immediate grounding of Boeing 737-9 Max jetliners after an Alaska Airlines plane suffers a blowout that leaves a gaping hole in the fuselage. Inspections will affect about 171 airplanes worldwide.

United Airlines Finds Issues with Boeing 737 Max 9 PlanesPreliminary inspections of grounded Boeing 737 Max 9 planes have revealed loose bolts and other issues, raising concerns of a systematic problem. The inspections were ordered by the FAA after an incident on an Alaska Airlines flight. This finding could worsen Boeing's reputation.

