Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy Unveils Crypto Plan to Protect Industry

Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy has revealed a crypto plan that aims to protect core aspects of the industry, including software developers and unhosted digital wallets. He wants to shrink the federal government and establish a clear regulatory structure for crypto. Ramaswamy's plan states that most cryptocurrencies are commodities and not under the SEC's jurisdiction.

