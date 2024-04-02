President Reagan Shot: A Journalist's Account

On March 30, 1981, President Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously injured outside a Washington, D.C., hotel, along with three other people. Jackson Bain, a news anchor for WTTG-TV, arrived on the scene after the shooting and described it as one of the most confusing days in his journalism career. Despite the chaos and misinformation, Bain did his best to gather information and inform the public while ensuring his own safety.

Initially, it was unclear if Reagan had been shot, but it was known that Jim Brady had been injured

