| President Petro: ‘Colombia should undergo a radical transformation’

A controversial leader is aiming to remake his country. Not everyone is pleased. Yes. That is where I fit in because at a very young age in 1978, I joined the April 19th Movement, M-19.Simón Bolívar was called a terrorist. A revolutionary insurgent movement.

At that time, we were experiencing a permanent state of siege. [Democratically elected Chilean President Salvador] Allende

[Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia] and their negotiation with President [Juan Manuel] Santos in 2016, a new phase of violence began. And this violence is linked exclusively to drugs. That’s right, they didn’t. Right now they are negotiating with me.

That’s if you measure the total hectares of coca leaf. But one mustn’t confuse the coca leaf with cocaine. The coca leaf is the peasant’s crop. The fight against drugs has been directed against the peasant farmers and not against the big drug traffickers who today are not even Colombian. headtopics.com

The FARC was certainly processing and selling cocaine, right? Indeed, some U.S. lawmakers are talking about decertifying Colombia as a partner in the drug war for failing to cooperate with U.S. anti-narcotics efforts.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Son of Colombia's president to face trial over money laundering -attorney general's officeNicolas Petro, the son of Colombia's President Gustavo Petro, will face trial for alleged crimes of illicit enrichment and money laundering while serving as a politician in the province of Atlantico, the attorney general's office said on Monday.

Temple turns to former president to be transitional presidentDr. Richard Englert is once again Temple University’s president — in a transitional role — following the sudden death of acting president JoAnne Epps last week.

Temple turns to former president Richard Englert in wake of acting president JoAnne Epps' suddent deathDr. Richard Englert is once again assuming the role of president - temporarily - at Temple University following the death of acting president JoAnne Epps.

This is about 'corporate greed': UAW president reacts to President Biden joining picket lineUAW President Shawn Fain joins Ali Velshi, in for Nicolle Wallace, to discuss President Biden's appearance on the picket line as autoworkers around the country continue to strike.

President Biden criticized by some for not visiting the border during Arizona tripAs President Joe Biden makes another visit to Arizona, he's drawing criticism from various officials for appearing to not make time to visit the southernmost part of the state to see the cities impacted by the growing border crisis.

Lally Weymouth: What do you hope to achieve during your term?

Gustavo Petro: Peace for Colombia, which means more social justice.Yes. Colombia has had three generations that have been mired in violence for about 75 years.Would you include all the guerrilla groups in the “total peace,” even the ones that have not been included in the past?

Yes. That is where I fit in because at a very young age in 1978, I joined the April 19th Movement, M-19.Simón Bolívar was called a terrorist.

If it wasn’t a terrorist movement, what was it exactly?

A revolutionary insurgent movement. At that time, we were experiencing a permanent state of siege. [Democratically elected Chilean President Salvador] Allende

with assistance from the U.S. government. That resolved a debate on the Latin American left.On the one hand, you had the Cuban Revolution and Che Guevara, who espoused that change would only come through armed revolution. The other thesis was that it was possible to carry out change through elections. The overthrow of Allende ended that debate. The majority conviction of almost all of the Latin American left was that there was no other option than to take up arms. …the defeat of the FARC

[Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia] and their negotiation with President [Juan Manuel] Santos in 2016, a new phase of violence began. And this violence is linked exclusively to drugs.

The ELN [the National Liberation Army, another guerrilla group in Colombia] didn’t sign on to President Santos’s deal with the FARC.

That’s right, they didn’t. Right now they are negotiating with me.

But didn’t Colombia have an all-time record high production of the coca crop last year?

That’s if you measure the total hectares of coca leaf. But one mustn’t confuse the coca leaf with cocaine. The coca leaf is the peasant’s crop. The fight against drugs has been directed against the peasant farmers and not against the big drug traffickers who today are not even Colombian.

You’re saying that the U.S. is not fighting major drug traffickers?The United States made a mistake by confusing the fight against drug trafficking with the counterinsurgency fight.

The FARC was certainly processing and selling cocaine, right?

The FARC was growing coca leaf, which is different. The peasantry, because of the absence of land reform in Colombia, went to the upland areas, while the fertile land belonged to large landowners who were not producing anything on that land. Many of them were friends of the drug traffickers. The peasants in the jungle regions barely survived.Share this articleObviously.

Indeed, some U.S. lawmakers are talking about decertifying Colombia as a partner in the drug war for failing to cooperate with U.S. anti-narcotics efforts.

We now have to ask ourselves whether the drug war has been effective, and my answer is no, it hasn’t. The United States has switched its illicit drug consumption from marijuana and cocaine to fentanyl, which may cause the death of millions over the next 50 years. So the net result is a profound failure.Crime has gone up in Colombia. It’s very bad at this point. What are you going to do about it?

Colombia has gradually and slowly been able to corner violence into certain areas so most of its population has been able to achieve peace.

You have made some remarks that have led people to question your dedication to a free press. Are you committed to a free press?

Colombian governments in the past have shut down several media outlets that were critical of them. I have not shut down any. I have corrected some of the questions that you have asked me. And mistakes are not simple mistakes but efforts to destroy a democratically elected government with slander.

When I correct journalists, they think that’s press censorship. [Under my presidency], no media outlet will be shut down and no journalist will be persecuted, as has happened in the immediate past.You don’t seem to be very popular among Colombia’s business community.

When one seeks social justice, those who have a great many privileges don’t like social justice.A profoundly democratic country at peace.

When people describe you as a hard leftist, do you think that is accurate?

When I gave a lecture at a U.S. university, they said that I was a centrist.I consider myself a radical democrat.Colombia should undergo a radical transformation.with illicit enrichment and money laundering? He is accused of taking money from convicted drug traffickers both for himself and for your campaign. You said you would not interfere in the investigation.Yes, that’s right. The situation is being investigated.made headlines

for allegedly making deals with ex-politicians jailed for murder and corruption to waive prison sentences in exchange for delivering votes from areas that usually vote for more conservative candidates.

No, that’s not true. Those are the kind of slanders [from the press] that I was mentioning earlier.

When your country gets one-third of its export revenue from selling exploratory permits for gas and oil, why would you stop selling these permits?

We want to end the Colombian economy’s dependence on fossil fuels and move as quickly as possible to a decarbonized economy. The world is going to see humanity die off if oil and coal continue to be explored.

So much of your money comes from oil and gas; isn’t that a dangerous decision?

Obviously what you say is correct, but it would be more dangerous to continue along the path of coal and oil.