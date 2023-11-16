President Nixon famously declares 'I'm not a crook'

Dismissed the four criminal cases against him as a “witch hunt,” a defensive President Richard M. Nixon famously declared, “I’m not a crook.” Nixon made the comment 50 years ago Friday, on Nov. 17, 1973, at Disney World in Florida as the Watergate scandal was swirling around him. It came a month after the, when Attorney General Elliot Richardson and Deputy Attorney General William Ruckelshaus resigned rather than carry out Nixon’s order to fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox.

Then Solicitor General Robert Bork fired Cox.Now Nixon was addressing 400 people at the Associated Press Managing Editors annual convention in an hour-long televised question-and-answer session, where he said he never obstructed justice. “People have got to know whether or not their president is a crook,” he said. “Well, I’m not a croo





