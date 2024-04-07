President Nelson's Legacy: Inclusion and Controversy

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created a mixed legacy that some churchgoers say has made its global membership feel more included but has left LGBTQ+ and other minority members feeling unsupported.

Nelson, a 99-year-old retired heart surgeon turned faith leader, had a conservative track record in his previous position on the faith’s leadership panel, which led many to predict he wouldn't make any significant changes as president.

President Nelson Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints Legacy Inclusion Controversy LGBTQ+

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New Occidental College president bullish on liberal arts, champion of equity and inclusionOccidental College names as its president Tom Stritikus, a champion of liberal arts education, diversity and inclusion who led a Colorado public college.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »

Star Trek: CBS President Explains Why Picard-Spinoff Legacy Hasn't Been GreenlitPicard's series finale set up a potential spinoff. What are the odds it's actually coming?

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

President Russell M. Nelson to Speak at Church ConferencePresident Russell M. Nelson, the leader of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is expected to speak at the church conference in Salt Lake City. Nelson's leadership has been seen as both inclusive and unsupportive of LGBTQ+ and minority members.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

President Nelson watches conference session from home, Jeffrey R. Holland in attendanceRussell M. Nelson, President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, did not physically attend the Saturday morning session of the General conferenc

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »

Trump says going to jail for gag order violation would be a ‘great honor,' compares himself to MandelaPresident Joe Biden’s reelection campaign lambasted Trump for comparing himself to Nelson Mandela.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Vietnam's vice president becomes interim presidentA Communist Party newspaper says Vietnam’s Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan will be acting president after the previous president’s resignation. Xuan became vice president in 2021 and she will be serving as acting president for the second time.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »