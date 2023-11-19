President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address

President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Gettysburg Address, one of the most famous speeches in United States history, at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on this day in history, Nov. 19, 1863. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought between July 1, 1863, and July 3, 1863. It was one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, with an excess of 51,000 soldiers killed, injured or otherwise lost to action, noted National Geographic.

Some 3,155 Union troops were killed, while 3,903 Confederates died. ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, NOVEMBER 18, 1883, NORTH AMERICAN RAILROADS CREATE TIME ZONES, RESHAPE GLOBAL LIFE The Union victory there marked the turning point of the war, the same source indicated. President Lincoln was asked to deliver a message at the dedication of the Gettysburg Civil War Cemetery. The featured speaker for the occasion was Edward Everett, a former dean of Harvard University, and one of the most famous orators at that time, National Geographic also recounte





