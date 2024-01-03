President Joe Biden's Historic Re-election Bid at 86

President Joe Biden is the oldest president in American history. He is attempting something never before tried: Winning reelection to a second term that would end when he is 86 years old. For those who doubt Joe Biden’s capacity to be president, Herb Klar has a suggestion: Swing by his neighborhood sometime. Biden is the oldest president in American history, making every day in office a milestone of sorts.

He is attempting something never before tried: Winning reelection to a second term that would end when he is 86 years old. The prospect horrifies Republicans. It also creates no small amount of stomach churn for Biden’s fellow Democrats





mercnews » / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden's daughter owes $5,000 in income taxes, according to tax lienAshley Biden, daughter of President Biden, has been notified of owing $5,000 in income taxes starting from 2015, as per a recent tax lien docket obtained by Fox News Digital. The lien, imposed by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, states that the unpaid tax amount is a lien in favor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The period of the lien starts from Jan. 1, 2015, and ends on Jan. 1, 2021. Ashley Biden and her attorney have not commented on the matter.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

President Biden's Approval Rating Lower Than Obama and TrumpPresident Joe Biden's approval rating is lower than Barack Obama's and Donald Trump's at this point before their re-elections. Recent polls show Biden's approval rating declining to 40%, the lowest mark of his presidency. He is also trailing Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

House Authorizes Impeachment Inquiry into President BidenThe House has authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican supporting the process. Despite concerns about the lack of evidence, the vote puts the entire House Republican conference on record in favor of the impeachment process.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

House to Vote on Impeachment Inquiry into President BidenThe House will vote on Wednesday whether to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, three months after former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally initiated the investigation.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

House Votes to Authorize Impeachment Inquiry into President BidenThe House voted Wednesday to formally authorize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Biden released a statement addressing the impeachment effort and questioning the priorities of House Republicans following the vote.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Generation X Voter's Disapproval of President BidenTara Schoettle's disapproval of President Biden can be traced back to her childhood. She recalls the gas shortages during Jimmy Carter's presidency and believes liberals are fiscally irresponsible. As a member of Generation X, she tends to lean more conservative in her political views.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »