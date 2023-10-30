wasn't successful in unseating New Hampshire from the first-in-the-nation primary slot it has held for more than a century, but his decision not to appear on the state'shas nonetheless added a new wrinkle to the contest and created complications for his campaign, state election officials and voters.

Biden, who placed fifth in New Hampshire in 2020, urged Democratic Party officials last year to rejigger the primary calendar with South Carolina in the lead-off position. His 29-point win in the 2020 South Carolina primary ended his string of embarrassing early-state losses that year and put his campaign on positive footing to win the nomination. The DNC adopted the president's proposal and scheduled the South Carolina primary to lead the party's nomination process on Feb.

In elections across the country, it is rare for officials to provide vote totals for individual write-in candidates on election night. It is more common to release a cumulative total for all write-in candidates on election night and then provide a more detailed breakdown at a later date. That was the case in Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski's successful write-in reelection campaign in Alaska in 2010. headtopics.com

"It sounds like it would be a big job, but you have to remember, it is one race where it is 'vote for one,' and it's fairly easy to sort through the ballots," he said. "I think it is a challenge that can be overcome."

The larger question is whether, and how, the national party would punish New Hampshire Democrats for holding their primary earlier than allowed. One option would be to strip the state of all its delegate votes at next year's national convention in Chicago. This would risk alienating the state's most influential Democrats who would be critical in turning out supporters in a general election swing state. headtopics.com

