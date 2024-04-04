President Biden warns Israel of potential policy change over Gaza situation

President Biden warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that U.S. policy in Gaza could change if the Israeli military doesn’t do more to improve the humanitarian situation . During a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Thursday, Biden stressed that Israel’s strikes on 'humanitarian workers and the overall humanitarian situation are unacceptable,' according to a White House readout of the call.

The same sentiment was echoed later Thursday by both Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby, with Blinken telling reporters that the U.S. would shift gears 'if we don't see the changes that we need to see,' according to a report from the Jerusalem Post. ISRAELI POLICE THWART ALLEGED ISIS TERROR PLOT AGAINST JERUSALEM STADIUM, POLICE STATION Meanwhile, Kirby warned that the changes in Israeli policy needed to change within 'hours and days' and that the administration was expecting an announcement soon from Israe

