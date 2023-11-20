President Biden Visits Naval Installations, Introduces Early Screening of 'Wonka'

President Joe Biden visited naval installations in Virginia on Sunday to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday week, introducing an early screening of the upcoming movie “Wonka” and sharing a “friendsgiving” meal with service members and their relatives. Biden also paid tribute Sunday to former first lady Rosalynn Carter, who died Sunday, and to President Jimmy Carter. “They brought so much grace to the office,” Biden said.

He headed to a packed auditorium at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads to introduce the new film centered around the early life of Roald Dahl’s fictional eccentric chocolatier, Willy Wonka. It will be officially released Dec. 15





wjxt4 » / 🏆 220. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JESSE WATTERS: Biden declares himself a wartime president, everything indicates he’s a one-term presidentFOX News host Jesse Watters sheds light on President Biden's dwindling support as Muslim Americans are 'souring on Biden' over his support for Israel on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

President Biden to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during APEC summit in San FranciscoThe White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in just a few weeks at the APEC summit.

Source: abc7newsbayarea - 🏆 407. / 22,68 Read more »

President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 94,9 Read more »

President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13

Source: WOKVNews - 🏆 221. / 28,125 Read more »

President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13. The White House says two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Source: AP - 🏆 474. / 22,5 Read more »

President Biden to Meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to Ease TensionsPresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet later this month in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »