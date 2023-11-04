President Biden Visits Maine After Mass Shootings

President Joe Biden visited Maine to meet with victims' families, survivors, first responders, and hospital staff members after a mass shooting. He delivered remarks at an assembly to pay respects to the 18 people who were killed and 13 others who were injured. Biden expressed his condolences and praised the community for coming together during this difficult time. He acknowledged the physical and emotional scars that the survivors will carry and assured them that they are not alone

. He also thanked the first responders, nurses, and doctors for their efforts in caring for the victims

