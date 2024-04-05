President Biden Visits Collapsed Bridge in Baltimore

President Biden got a firsthand look at efforts to clear away the “mangled mess” of remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore , as cranes, ships and diving crews worked to reopen one of the nation's main shipping lane s. Aboard Marine One, circling the warped metal remains and the mass of construction and salvage equipment trying to clear the wreckage of last week's collapse, Biden on Friday got his first up-close view of the devastation.

On the ground, he received a briefing from local officials, the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers on the situation in the water and its impacts on the region. Biden also greeted police officers who helped block traffic to the bridge in the moments before it was hit by the ship, which helped avert an even larger loss of life. “I’m here to say your nation has your back and I mean it,' Biden said from the shoreline overlooking the collapsed bridge. 'Your nation has your bac

President Biden Collapsed Bridge Baltimore Wreckage Shipping Lane Briefing Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



latimes / 🏆 11. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden plans visit to Baltimore this week after tragic Key Bridge collapseThere is still no clear timeline for when shipping travel will reopen or bridge repairs will be completed.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

President Biden to visit Baltimore on Friday following last week's collapse of Key BridgePresident Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Baltimore on Friday after last week's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

President Biden to Visit Baltimore Following Bridge CollapsePresident Joe Biden is heading to Baltimore to discuss ongoing response efforts and the reopening of the Port of Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge collapsed after a barge ran into it, resulting in the death of six construction workers. The closure of the bridge has caused disruptions to vehicular and shipping traffic, leading to the closure of a major port. President Biden aims to expedite the reopening of the port and has urged Congress to allocate federal funds for the bridge's rebuilding.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »

President Biden to Visit Collapsed Bridge in BaltimorePresident Joe Biden is expected to get a firsthand look at efforts to clear away the hulking remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, as cranes, ships and diving crews work to reopen one of the nation’s main shipping lanes.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

President Biden pledges support for Baltimore in wake of Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsePresident Joe Biden gave remarks Tuesday on the Baltimore bridge collapse, telling residents 'we're going to stay with you as long as it takes.'

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

President Biden to travel to Baltimore on Friday to survey Key Bridge damage after deadly collapseBiden vowed last week to visit the bridge, which collapsed early Tuesday after being rammed by a massive cargo ship, killing six construction workers.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »