President Biden Visits Baltimore to Assess Recovery Efforts of Collapsed Bridge

President Biden visited Baltimore to view the recovery efforts of the Francis Scott Key Bridge , which collapsed more than a week ago. He met with the families of the victims and the teams working to reopen the port of Baltimore .

