President Biden Visits Baltimore Following Bridge Disaster

President Joe Biden visits Baltimore on Friday following the deadly bridge disaster on March 26, as investors and left-wingers jointly use the tragic deaths of six migrant workers to demand legalization for low-wage migrants . The illegal migrants “that have been working, contributing, paying taxes here for decades deserve the dignity of a legal work permit,” Rebecca Shi, executive director of the American Business Immigration Coalition (ABIC), told a press conference on April 3.

“Given the tragedy on the Key Bridge, this is more urgent and necessary than ever,” she said, according to FWD.us, an advocacy group created by multiple West Coast investors, including Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan. The group is Tomorrow, I’ll travel to Baltimore to see our response efforts at the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge and meet with local officials. I’ve instructed my team to move heaven and earth to reopen the port and rebuild the bridge as soon as possible

President Biden Baltimore Bridge Disaster Migrant Workers Legalization Low-Wage Migrants

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Biden visits Baltimore, will ask Congress to fully pay for new bridgeJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

President Biden plans visit to Baltimore this week after tragic Key Bridge collapseThere is still no clear timeline for when shipping travel will reopen or bridge repairs will be completed.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

President Biden to visit Baltimore on Friday following last week's collapse of Key BridgePresident Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Baltimore on Friday after last week's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

President Biden's planned Baltimore visit includes meetup with victim's families, cleanupPresident Joe Biden's visit to Baltimore Friday will be poignant as he meets family members of the six dead construction workers while also observing cleanup.

Source: komonews - 🏆 272. / 63 Read more »

President Biden to Visit Baltimore Following Bridge CollapsePresident Joe Biden is heading to Baltimore to discuss ongoing response efforts and the reopening of the Port of Baltimore following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The bridge collapsed after a barge ran into it, resulting in the death of six construction workers. The closure of the bridge has caused disruptions to vehicular and shipping traffic, leading to the closure of a major port. President Biden aims to expedite the reopening of the port and has urged Congress to allocate federal funds for the bridge's rebuilding.

Source: DenverChannel - 🏆 239. / 63 Read more »