President Biden Urges U.S. House to Provide Supplemental Funding for Ukraine and Israel

President Joe Biden , right, and Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic shake hands during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024. – President Joe Biden urged the U.S. House to immediately take up Senate-passed supplemental funding for Ukraine and Israel on Monday as he hosted Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala in the Oval Office .

Fiala praised the U.S. president for his leadership in support of Ukraine, adding, “We are also doing our best.”

