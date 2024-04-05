President Biden Urges Egypt and Qatar to Help Secure Release of Israeli Hostages

President Biden has sent letters to the President of Egypt and the Emir of Qatar , urging them to press Hamas to agree to a meeting in Cairo. The meeting would involve the head of Israel's Mossad and top Qatar i and Egypt ian officials, with the aim of resolving the deadlock in negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza . If successful, the negotiations could lead to a six-week ceasefire in Gaza and the release of 40 hostages.

In return, Israel would release approximately 700 Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences for killing Israelis

