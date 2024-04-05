President Biden to Visit Collapsed Bridge in Baltimore

President Joe Biden is expected to get a firsthand look Friday at efforts to clear away the hulking remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore , as cranes, ships and diving crews work to reopen one of the nation’s main shipping lanes . Biden will receive updates from the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers.

Eight workers — all immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador — were filling potholes on the bridge when it was hit by a huge cargo ship and collapsed in the middle of the night of March 26. Two men were rescued, but the bodies of only two of the six who died have been recovered.Officials have established a temporary, alternate channel for vessels involved in clearing debris

President Biden Collapsed Bridge Baltimore Shipping Lanes Immigrants Rescue Debris

