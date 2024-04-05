President Biden to Speak with Israeli PM, Taiwan Earthquake, Cruise Ship Update

President Joe Biden will have a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following an airstrike that killed seven World Central Kitchen staff members in Gaza. Israel faced growing isolation over the deaths of six foreign aid workers and a Palestinian driver. Rescuers are searching for dozens of people still missing after Taiwan's strongest earthquake in a quarter century. The earthquake caused multiple rockslides and killed 10 people.

A cruise ship stuck in the port of Barcelona will be able to resume its route after a group of Bolivian passengers with visa problems were taken off the vessel

President Biden Israeli Prime Minister Gaza Airstrike Taiwan Earthquake Cruise Ship Barcelona Bolivian Passengers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dothaneagle / 🏆 337. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Discuss AI, Counternarcotics, and Taiwan in Phone CallPresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone, discussing artificial intelligence, counternarcotics, and climate issues. They also discussed the need for peace and stability in Taiwan and reiterated the U.S. commitment to the 'One China' policy.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

President Biden Demands Immediate Ceasefire from Israeli Prime MinisterPresident Joe Biden demanded an “immediate ceasefire” from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call on Thursday between the two leaders, threatening a loss of U.S. support for the war if Israel does not comply.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

President Biden and Xi Jinping discuss Taiwan, AI and fentanylPresident Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Taiwan, artificial intelligence and security issues Tuesday in a call meant to demonstrate a return to regular leader-to-leader dialogue between the two powers.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his backThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

RESULTS: President Biden, former President Trump win Arizona Presidential Preference ElectionBoth Biden and Trump reached the threshold to become their party's respective nominees

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »