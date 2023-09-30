President Biden signs bill passed by Congress to fund agencies until Nov. 17, averting government shutdown

Man accused of locking a woman in a cell in Oregon faces rape, kidnapping charges in separate case

Court documents show that a man accused of abducting a woman in Seattle, driving her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon and locking her in a cinder block cell is facing fresh charges of kidnapping and rape in a separate case involving alleged crimes two months earlier

UN to vote on resolution to authorize one-year deployment of armed force to help Haiti fight gangs

Threat of government shutdown ends as Congress passes temporary funding plan, sends it to BidenThe threat of a federal government shutdown ended late Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline, as Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep agencie

Pentagon makes last-minute push to save Ukraine aid as shutdown loomsNew government spending bill dramatically raises prospect Congress will reject Biden funding request for Ukraine

House GOP leads first impeachment inquiry hearing into President BidenIn the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Biden, House Republicans laid out their case to justify the investigation. But their own witnesses challenged they have evidence to prove the president committed an impeachable offense. CBS News' congressional correspondent Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.

President Biden Fails to Deliver on Promise to End New Offshore DrillingUnited States to expand offshore drilling in the Gulf of Mexico, putting communities and climate in jeopardy

President Biden, Gov. Newsom, others react to death of Sen. Dianne FeinsteinPresident Biden, Gov. Newsom, and San Diego Mayor Gloria were among the many politicians who offered their condolences following the passing of Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Friday.

The U.N. Security Council is scheduling a vote for Monday on a resolution that would authorize a one-year deployment of an international force to help Haiti quell a surge in gang violence and restore security so the troubled Caribbean nation can hold long-delayed elections