President Biden's Visible Lines on Face Linked to Sleep Apnea Treatment

President Joe Biden appeared at a healthcare event this week with visible lines on his face, likely due to his use of a machine that helps treat sleep apnea. Biden appeared alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., on Wednesday afternoon for an event to discuss efforts to lower prescription drug prices in the United States. During that event, Biden was spotted with visible lines on his face that caused some speculation online, according to The New York Post.

The White House confirmed last year that Biden uses a CPAP machine, which helps people who suffer from sleep apnea get enough oxygen while they sleep through "continuous positive airway pressure," and the White House previously noted that "since 2008, the president has disclosed his history with sleep apnea in thorough medical reports

President Joe Biden Healthcare Event Visible Lines Face Sleep Apnea Treatment CPAP Machine Prescription Drug Prices

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NEWSMAX / 🏆 16. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

UAW President touts President Biden’ union engagement as motive to have his backThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »

RESULTS: President Biden, former President Trump win Arizona Presidential Preference ElectionBoth Biden and Trump reached the threshold to become their party's respective nominees

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

President Biden, 3 former president visiting NYC; Midtown gridlock expectedIt will be the first time Biden, Obama, Clinton, and Trump are in Manhattan at the same time since 2021.

Source: ABC7NY - 🏆 592. / 51 Read more »

President Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid global tensionsPresident Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the leaders since their historic in-person summit in November and the latest in ongoing efforts by US and Chinese officials to defuse tensions between the two superpowers. The call comes amid heavy global turbulence – the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, were expected to be topics of discussion. Other issues that have strained the Washington-Beijing relationship were also expected to come up, including Taiwan, China’s recent provocations in the South China Sea and Beijing’s human rights abuses. The two leaders were also expected to discuss a number of issues where US and Chinese officials see room for cooperation, including countering narcotics, the fast-developing world of artificial intelligence and climate change

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

President Biden Speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on PhonePresident Biden discusses U.S. concerns about economic relations, Ukraine, and cybersecurity threats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »