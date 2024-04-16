President Biden's Administration to Help 50 Countries Prevent Pandemics

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. – President Joe Biden's administration will help 50 countries identify and respond to infectious diseases, with the goal of preventing pandemics likein those countries, according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters Monday about the program on the condition of anonymity.
The U.S. program will rely on several government agencies — including the U.S. State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services and the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID — to help countries refine their infectious disease response. Congo is one country where work has already begun, the official told reporters. The U.S. government is helping Congo with its response to, including with immunizations. Mpox, a virus that's in the same family as the one that causes smallpox, creates painful skin lesions. Last year, the World Health Organization declared mpoxThe White House on Tuesday is releasing a website with the names of the countries that are participating in the program.
The U.S. has devoting billions of dollars to the effort. Biden, a Democrat, is asking for $1.2 billion for global health safety efforts in his yearly budget proposal to Congress. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
