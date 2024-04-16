President Biden's Administration to Help 50 Countries Prevent Pandemics

President Joe Biden listens as he meets with Iraq's Prime Minister Shia al-Sudani in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 15, 2024, in Washington. – President Joe Biden's administration will help 50 countries identify and respond to infectious diseases, with the goal of preventing pandemics likein those countries, according to a senior Biden administration official who briefed reporters Monday about the program on the condition of anonymity.

The U.S. program will rely on several government agencies — including the U.S. State Department, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health and Human Services and the U.S. Agency for International Development, or USAID — to help countries refine their infectious disease response. Congo is one country where work has already begun, the official told reporters. The U.S. government is helping Congo with its response to, including with immunizations. Mpox, a virus that's in the same family as the one that causes smallpox, creates painful skin lesions. Last year, the World Health Organization declared mpoxThe White House on Tuesday is releasing a website with the names of the countries that are participating in the program.

The U.S. has devoting billions of dollars to the effort. Biden, a Democrat, is asking for $1.2 billion for global health safety efforts in his yearly budget proposal to Congress. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

President Biden Administration 50 Countries Infectious Diseases Pandemics Prevention

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Puerto Rico to Highlight Biden Administration's SupportVice President Kamala Harris visited Puerto Rico to showcase the Biden administration's support for the island's rebuilding efforts. She emphasized the administration's investments in infrastructure, clean energy, and small businesses. The visit aims to gain political support from the Puerto Rican diaspora on the U.S. mainland ahead of the upcoming presidential race.

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

President Biden Urges Egypt and Qatar to Help Secure Release of Israeli HostagesPresident Biden has sent letters to the President of Egypt and the Emir of Qatar, urging them to press Hamas to agree to a meeting in Cairo. The meeting would involve the head of Israel's Mossad and top Qatari and Egyptian officials, with the aim of resolving the deadlock in negotiations for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Source: axios - 🏆 302. / 63 Read more »

President Biden unveils another plan to help cancel student loan debt, some borrowers are skepticalMeredith Hackler joined WRTV as a Multi-Media Journalist and Reporter in February of 2022.

Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »

Biden bumbles toward war: U.S. policy favors Iran over IsraelThe Biden administration has pretty much mismanaged everything a presidential administration can mismanage.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

RESULTS: President Biden, former President Trump win Arizona Presidential Preference ElectionBoth Biden and Trump reached the threshold to become their party's respective nominees

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »