President Biden Repeats Debunked Claim about Traveling with Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden repeated a debunked lie on Thursday that he has traveled 17,000 miles with Chinese President Xi Jinping . I was once asked by Xi Jinping in — I traveled 17,000 miles with him in Tibet . I was on the Tibet an Plateau. And he looked at me, and he said to me, ‘Can you define America?’ And I could say the same thing if he asked me to define Greece. I said, ‘Yes, one word,’ — and I mean this sincerely; it’s reg- — it’s recorded. I said, ‘One word: possibilities.’ ‘Possibilities.

’” for repeatedly making the debunked claim. As Kessler first pointed out in 2021, Biden has been repeating this story since 2016, with no evidence to back it up.Even amidst his threats of tariffs, the former president has never held back on his praise for Xi, recently calling him a ‘very good friend of mine during my term.’ Biden does not share the same admiration: He’s publicly called Xi a dictator, a term that has received vigorous pushback from China’s foreign ministr

President Biden Xi Jinping Debunked Claim Travel Tibet Possibilities Dictator China

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping amid global tensionsPresident Joe Biden spoke on the phone with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, marking the first conversation between the leaders since their historic in-person summit in November and the latest in ongoing efforts by US and Chinese officials to defuse tensions between the two superpowers. The call comes amid heavy global turbulence – the ongoing wars in Gaza and Ukraine, as well as North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, were expected to be topics of discussion. Other issues that have strained the Washington-Beijing relationship were also expected to come up, including Taiwan, China’s recent provocations in the South China Sea and Beijing’s human rights abuses. The two leaders were also expected to discuss a number of issues where US and Chinese officials see room for cooperation, including countering narcotics, the fast-developing world of artificial intelligence and climate change

Source: cnni - 🏆 326. / 59 Read more »

President Biden Speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on PhonePresident Biden discusses U.S. concerns about economic relations, Ukraine, and cybersecurity threats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a phone call.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping Discuss AI, Counternarcotics, and Taiwan in Phone CallPresident Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke by phone, discussing artificial intelligence, counternarcotics, and climate issues. They also discussed the need for peace and stability in Taiwan and reiterated the U.S. commitment to the 'One China' policy.

Source: CBSHealth - 🏆 480. / 51 Read more »

President Biden and China's President Xi Jinping Hold Phone CallPresident Joe Biden and China's President Xi Jinping had a phone call to discuss various issues. The White House described the conversation as candid and constructive. This article presents a fictional dialogue imagining what might have been discussed.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Joe Biden Repeats Debunked Lie: He Traveled with Xi Jinping 17,000 Miles in TibetSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Biden privately in 'rivalry' with Obama, former president's staff predicted Biden 'would suck as president'President Biden compares himself to former President Obama in private as part of a years-long “rivalry' between the two men, a new report reveals.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »