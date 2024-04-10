President Biden Proposes New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

President Joe Biden is working on a new proposal to cancel student loan debt for more than 30 million borrowers in the United States. This comes after the Supreme Court rejected his previous attempt at mass cancellation. The new plan is more targeted and focuses on those for whom student debt is a major obstacle. Biden's original plan would have erased $10,000 for borrowers with yearly incomes of up to $125,000, plus an additional $10,000 for low-income students.

The new plan uses the Higher Education Act as a legal justification

