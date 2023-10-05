President Biden praises Dianne Feinstein as defender of American values at San Francisco memorial

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Sign up below to be added to our mailing list for the latest news updates, access to exclusive contests, and more!

Read more:

WOKVNews »

President Biden praises Dianne Feinstein as defender of American values at San Francisco memorialU.S. President Joe Biden honored Dianne Feinstein in video remarks as a defender of American values and a dear friend at a memorial service for the late U.S. senator

Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San FranciscoVice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San FranciscoVice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San FranciscoVice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San FranciscoVice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein.

Vice President Harris among scheduled speakers at memorial for Dianne Feinstein in San FranciscoVice President Kamala Harris and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will be among those delivering remarks at Thursday’s memorial for the late U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein. On Wednesday, mourners streamed into San Francisco City Hall to pay their respects to Feinstein, whose casket was on display. City Hall is the building where Feinstein served as a board supervisor and the city’s first female mayor before departing for a groundbreaking career in Congress. The San Francisco native is being remembered as an indefatigable public servant who fought to improve the lives of women, members of the LGBTQ community and racial minorities. Feinstein died last Friday. She was 90.