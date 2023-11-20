President Biden pardons Thanksgiving turkeys at White House

The two turkeys named Liberty and Bell were raised on a Minnesota barn and chosen from their flock for their extroverted behavior. The two Thanksgiving turkeys played their part Monday in an annual holiday tradition at the White House: a president sparing them from becoming someone's dinner. 'I hereby pardon Liberty and Bell. Congratulations, birds,' Biden said after one of the National Thanksgiving Turkeys was placed on a table near him.

The event, held on the South Lawn this year instead of the smaller Rose Garden, marks the unofficial start of the holiday season in Washington, and Monday was an especially busy opening day. President Joe Biden, the oldest president in U.S. history, also celebrated turning 81 on Monday. In the afternoon, his wife, first lady Jill Biden, was accepting the delivery of an 18.5-foot (5.6-meter) Fraser fir from Fleetwood, North Carolina, as the official White House Christmas tree. Biden joked about his age, saying, 'this is the 76th anniversary of this event. I want you to know I wasn't there for the first one.





President Joe Biden to host Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the White House Nov. 13President Joe Biden will host Joko Widodo, the president of Indonesia, for a meeting at the White House on Nov. 13. The White House says two leaders will discuss, among other issues, continuing the clean energy transition, advancing economic prosperity, and promoting peace and stability in the region.

