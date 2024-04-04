President Biden Implements New Rule to Protect Federal Workers

President Biden 's administration is implementing a new rule to make it more difficult to fire federal workers as former President Trump promises to revamp the workforce to weed out the ' deep state .' Early Thursday, the White House released a statement from the Democratic incumbent president regarding 'the final rule to protect nonpartisan civil servants .' Biden said his administration was announcing 'protections for 2.

2 million career civil servants from political interference, to guarantee that they can carry out their responsibilities in the best interest of the American people.' 'Day in and day out, career civil servants provide the expertise and continuity necessary for our democracy to function,' the statement said. 'They provide Americans with life-saving and life-changing services and put opportunity within reach for millions. That’s why since taking office, I have worked to strengthen, empower, and rebuild our career workforc

