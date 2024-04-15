President Biden Holds Meetings with Iraqi and Czech Prime Ministers

President Joe Biden will be holding meetings Monday with the prime ministers of Iraq and the Czech Republic on Monday following this weekend's attacks.

“The hope is that we can de-escalate the tensions. That's really what the president has been trying to do,” said John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications. U.S. officials say Navy and Air Force assets, which were moved to the region ahead of an anticipated attack, took down 70 Iranian drones and ballistic missiles.

