President Biden Expresses Support for Israel Amid Hamas Attacks

Just after dawn on Oct. 7, President Biden watched live television images of rockets raining down on Israel from Gaza as top aides briefed him on the Hamas militants who were rampaging across southern Israel i towns and villages. Dead and mutilated bodies had been left strewn on the ground andHe had already spoken on the phone with Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said later that day in a forceful statement from the White House State Dining Room.
“The United States stands with Israel ... . We will not ever fail to have their back,” he declared, calling his administration’s support for Israeli security “rock solid and unwavering.” U.S. defense and intelligence officials had been ordered “to make sure Israel has what it needs” to defend itself against the Hamas terrorist attack, the president said. U.S.-made Israeli warplanes were already striking inside Gaza.It was not the first such scene of carnage for current and former U.S
President Biden Israel Hamas Attacks Support Defense Intelligence Assistance
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »
Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.
Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »