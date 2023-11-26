President Biden Expresses Relief as U.S. Hostage is Released by Hamas

President Joe Biden expresses relief and gratitude as the first U.S. hostage, Abigail, is safely released by Hamas in Israel. Biden speaks with Abigail's family and Israel's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.





KPRC2 » / 🏆 80. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warThe call was a subtle departure for Biden and top White House aides.

Source: PennLive - 🏆 463. / 53 Read more »

Israeli losses rise in Gaza as President Biden calls for 'pause' in Hamas warIsraeli Defense forces reported 17 deaths inside the Gaza Strip as its retaliatory war on Hamas war neared the 30-day mark. Until this week, Israel had largely relied on airstrikes and artillery to retaliate against Hamas' massacre in Israel on Oct. 7. More than 9,900 people have been killed in the war on both sides since the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Indonesia president will convey to Biden that 'Hamas-Israel war should be stopped'Indonesia's leader Joko Widodo said on Thursday he would convey to United States President Joe Biden in their meeting on Monday that the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas should be stopped.

Source: Reuters - 🏆 2. / 97 Read more »

President Biden Interrupted by Heckler Calling for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas WarHaisten Willis is a White House reporter for the Washington Examiner. Before moving to D.C., Haisten was an Atlanta-based freelance journalist, writing for the Washington Post, Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and U.S. News & World Report, among other outlets.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Protester Interrupts President Biden's Speech Demanding Cease-Fire in Israel-Hamas ConflictA protester demanding a cease-fire in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas derailed President Biden's speech to the United Auto Workers union.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Nearly Half of Democrats Disapprove of President Biden's Handling of Israel-Hamas ConflictCasi la mitad de los demócratas desaprueba cómo el presidente Joe Biden está manejando el conflicto entre Israel y Hamás, según una encuesta de The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, que muestra una profunda división dentro de su partido sobre la guerra.

Source: latimes - 🏆 11. / 82 Read more »