President Biden Denies Declaring Easter Sunday 'Transgender Day of Visibility'

President Joe Biden reportedly denied declaring Easter Sunday the “Transgender Day of Visibility,” despite issuing a very clear proclamation on Good Friday, which stated in part, “I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility.

” RealClearPolitics reporter Philip Melanchthon Wegmann detailed the Q&A of Biden’s denial on Monday. According to Wegmann, Biden said, “I didn’t do that” and claimed that Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), who criticized Biden for making the proclamation, is “thoroughly uninformed”: "I didn’t do that," Biden said when asked about proclaiming Easter Sunday 'trans day of visibility." Asked about Speaker Johnson's claim otherwise, the president replied, "he’s thoroughly uninformed.

